IND vs NZ: Anti-Pakistan slogans heard in Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand

The first Test between India and New Zealand at the Green Park in Kanpur was held with 70% crowd allowed at the venue. The hosts opted to bat first and finished the first day on 258 for four, thanks to a 113-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer, on debut, and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the first session, there were anti-Pakistan chants heard at the ground. Here's a clip of that:

This it too much, Indian crowd are continuously cheering insulting words against Pakistan, it is better if such things remain on social media from both sides, but if you are doing this on Cricket Ground Infront of whole globe, then it is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/bHxYXqnvjs — ꜱ ʜ ᴏ ᴀ ɪ ʙ 👀 (@Lame_Grunge) November 25, 2021

Kyle Jamieson picked three wickets for New Zealand while Tim Southee picked the fourth wicket to fall. The Black Caps had gone in with two seamers and three spinners.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:20 AM IST