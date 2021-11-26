e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

IND vs NZ: Anti-Pakistan slogans heard in Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand

FPJ Web Desk
India captain Ajinkya Rahane and New Zealand skipper Ajinkya Rahane. | Photo: Twitter/BlackCaps

The first Test between India and New Zealand at the Green Park in Kanpur was held with 70% crowd allowed at the venue. The hosts opted to bat first and finished the first day on 258 for four, thanks to a 113-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer, on debut, and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the first session, there were anti-Pakistan chants heard at the ground. Here's a clip of that:

Kyle Jamieson picked three wickets for New Zealand while Tim Southee picked the fourth wicket to fall. The Black Caps had gone in with two seamers and three spinners.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:20 AM IST
