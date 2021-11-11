IND vs NZ: Ajinkya Rahane to lead in first Test, Virat Kohli in second: Reports

Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead India in the first Test against New Zealand later this month while Virat Kohli is expected to be back for the second game as per multiple reports. It has also been learnt that Rohit Sharma, named captain of the T20I unit, has asked for break from both the Tests.

New Zealand begin their tour of India from November 17, a mere three days after the final of the Men's T20 World Cup 2021. They will play three T20Is and two Tests.

While Sharma has been named the skipper of the T20I unit, the ODI squad is yet to be announced. Sharma has been part of multiple bio-secure bubbles from the start of the year and will mostly be taking a break from the red-ball format.

Kohli had announced his decision to relinquish T20I captaincy after the Men's T20 World Cup.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 05:11 PM IST