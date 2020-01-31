NZ vs IND 4th T20I: Twitter trolls Sanju Samson after he fails to perform yet again

Indian skipper Virat Kohli entrusted Sanju Samson with the responsibility to open for India but he failed to fire and got out after scoring just eight runs. Samson hit a six just like he had done against Sri Lanka in the third T20I in Pune batting at No. 3 only to get out in the next ball. Here, the right-hander lasted five balls before Mitchell Santner took a blinder at covers off Scott Kuggeleijn in the second over.
Twitter was not at all impressed by the Keralite’s rash shot-selection and slammed him for wasting another golden opportunity to prove himself.
Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini were pencilled in for Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami for India's fourth T20I on Friday. While Samson and Sundar failed to make a difference with the bat, it yet to be seen whether the fast-rising Saini makes the most of his chance and further embellishes his reputation as a gun-quick.
Vice-captain Rohit and Shami starred for India in their Super Over win in the third T20I in Hamilton. While Rohit first hit a sublime 65 to help India post 179/5, he then smashed an unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over. Shami came up with a classic last over just when it looked like Kane Williamson (95) would take the Kiwis home with a batting master-class.
Williamson waged a lone battle and almost took the game away from India with nine runs needed off six balls before Shami removed him and Ross Taylor to take the match to the Super Over.
India was unchanged in the first three games, but after pocketing the series and with the T20 World Cup in sight, it was time to get the reserves out of their sheets.
(WIth Agency Inputs)
