NZ vs IND 4th T20I: Twitter trolls Sanju Samson after he fails to perform yet again

Indian skipper Virat Kohli entrusted Sanju Samson with the responsibility to open for India but he failed to fire and got out after scoring just eight runs. Samson hit a six just like he had done against Sri Lanka in the third T20I in Pune batting at No. 3 only to get out in the next ball. Here, the right-hander lasted five balls before Mitchell Santner took a blinder at covers off Scott Kuggeleijn in the second over.

Twitter was not at all impressed by the Keralite’s rash shot-selection and slammed him for wasting another golden opportunity to prove himself.