IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli returns to captain India, all eyes on who makes way

Virat Kohli has been for long an advocate of taking mental health breaks ever since teams have been confined in bio-secure bubbles during a series. The Indian Test captain had opted out of the T20Is against New Zealand as well as the first Test in Kanpur. He will return to lead the side for the second game that begins on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium, where he enjoys and has “had happy memories”.

“A lot of people have spoken about how difficult it is in bubble life. Our players' understanding and management's communication is good, we have spoken a lot about how to manage the workload. More than workload, giving them mental space,” said Kohli during the virtual press conference on Thursday.

Kohli, who resides in the Mumbai, did have batting sessions at the Bandra Kurla Complex over the past week. He had former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar for company. Kohli’s form in Tests hasn’t been the best in the last couple of years. He averaged 19.33 in three Tests in 2020 and 29.80 from nine games this year so far. His last ton in red-ball cricket was against Bangladesh in 2019.

“It was just to stay in the rhythm of playing red-ball cricket. The idea was to get repetition and volume which is important in Test cricket, so it is just about getting into the mould of switching between formats,” said Kohli about his sessions.

“This is something I have always tried to do. Whenever I get the opportunity to work on setting up for different formats, it is more so mentally than anything related to technique. It is about getting into the mindset, that head-space where you want to play a certain way in a certain format.”

“From my personal experience, I can tell you that practising in an environment where you were not in a structured environment and there weren't 50 cameras trained at you - we could do that previously, we would have windows where you could step aside and individually work on your game or take some time off where you are not doing the same thing every day - that makes a lot of difference,” he added.

Kohli’s return meant that one of the middle-order batters in Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer might have to vacate the spot. Had Iyer not scored a hundred and a half century in the first Test, decision making would have been easier for the returning skipper. But ask him about who between Pujara and Rahane, who stood in for Kohli in Kanpur, gets dropped, he shoulders arms.

"You have to speak to the individuals and approach them in a way, which explain things to them properly and mostly it's been combination based whenever we have done changes in the past. We have explained to individuals and they have understood our mindset behind going in with a certain combination. So it is not a difficult thing to do when there is collective trust and belief in the group that we are working towards the same vision.”

With Mayank Agarwal also not being among the runs, the axe could perhaps fall on him. In that case, either Pujara gets pushed to open or whichever wicketkeeper-batter between Wriddhiman Saha, who Kohli declared was fit, or Srikar Bharat plays opens.

New Zealand perhaps have lesser the dilemma and could bring left-armer Neil Wagner in the XI. In that case off-spinner William Somerville is likely to make way, returning with no wickets in the first Test. He batted over 150 balls in that game, though. With overcast skies and unseasonal rains accompanying the build-up to the Mumbai Test, the tourists might not mind having just two spinners plus Kane Williamson’s off spin at their disposal.

A chance for the Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel to make a mark at 'home' in an away Test.

Teams (from)

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 07:31 PM IST