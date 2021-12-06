IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second Indian to take 300 Test wickets at home

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second bowler to pick 300 wickets in Tests at home, on Day 4 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Monday.

Ashwin dismissed Henry Nicholls stumped to pick his fourth wicket in the second innings and seal India's 372-run win to take the series 1-0. The off-spinner picked four wickets in both the innings and picked over 50 wickets in 2021, doing so for the fourth time in a calendar year.

Anil Kumble finished with 350 wickets at home, the most for India and third-most overall for a bowler at home. Ashwin sits on fifth position in that list, that is headed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:32 AM IST