IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal brings up his 4th Test ton

India's opener Mayank Agarwal brought up his fourth hundred in Test cricket on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Agarwal, who averaged 11.8 in his last ten Test innings before the Test, was unbeaten on 52 at Tea. He continued his steady run-flow despite losing Shreyas Iyer at the other end.

Agarwal brought up his ton with a crisp cover drive off Daryl Mitchell to reach the mark in 196 balls. It was his first ton in two years, having last scored 243 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:36 PM IST