IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Jayant Yadav hastens New Zealand's end as India register 14th successive home series win with biggest win

It took India just 43 minutes on Monday to pick the last five New Zealand wickets on Day 4 of the second Test in Mumbai and win the two-match series 1-0. By virtue of the 372-run win, India registered their biggest win in Test cricket, third biggest win overall in Asia. It also is their 14th successive Test series win at home.

Yadav struck in his second over, getting Rachin Ravindra caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at second slip. Ravindra had begun the day on a positive note, hitting a couple of boundaries.

Yadav then trapped Kyle Jamieson LBW and after a couple of deliveries, cleaned up Tim Southee who charged down. William Somerville was then snared at short leg, courtesy the extra bounce.

Ravichandran Ashwin then closed the game by taking his fourth wicket - Henry Nicholls for 44 - in the innings, his 300th on home soil.

Brief Scores: India 325 & 276/7 decl beat New Zealand 62 & 167 all out (Daryl Mitchell 60, Henry Nicholls 44; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/34, Jayant Yadav 4/49) by 372 runs

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:18 AM IST