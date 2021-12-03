IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: India opt to bat; Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Siraj come in for Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Kohli said the hard wicket influenced the decision. While injuries ruled Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma out of the game, captain Kohli, Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj came in for them.

New Zealand, who were led by Tom Latham in Kane Williamson's absence, wanted to bat first too. Daryl Mitchell replaced Williamson, who was out due to his long standing elbow problem, that was aggravated.

Playing XIs

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:41 AM IST