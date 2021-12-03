IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Early Lunch taken due to wet outfield; toss at 11:30 am and start of second session at 12 noon IST

Wet outfield due to rains on two successive days before the Test meant that the first session of Day 1 of the second match between India and New Zealand was washed away on Friday. The teams took an early Lunch.

The toss will now take place at 11:30am IST with the game scheduled to commence from 12 noon IST.

While the second session will run for an extended period, from 12 noon to 2:30pm IST, the final session will be from 3pm IST to 5:30pm IST, light permitting.

Both teams were dealt with injury blows ahead of the start of play with Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma and Kane Williamson ruled out.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:49 AM IST