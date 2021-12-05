IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Spider-cam gets stuck, forces early Tea after New Zealand lose Tom Latham

India picked one wicket in four overs after declaration leaving New Zealand at 13 for one at Tea on Day Three in Mumbai on Sunday. The spider-cam was lowered but got stuck and that meant the umpires opted for an early break.

Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Tom Latham LBW for six after which the session ended.

Earlier, Axar Patel smashed 41 not out off just 26 balls as India declared at 276 for seven, setting New Zealand a target of 540. Ajaz Patel picked four wickets in the second innings to end with match figures of 14 for 225.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 62 all out & 13/1 (R Ashwin 1/4) trail India 325 & 276/7 decl by 527 runs

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 02:26 PM IST