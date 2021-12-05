IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Mayank Agarwal scores his 6th Test fifty

Mayank Agarwal struck his sixth fifty in Test cricket on Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday.

Agarwal, who was unbeaten on 38 at the close of the second day, hit Ajaz Patel for a six over extra covers to bring up the mark off 90 balls. He followed it up with another drive through the same region for four.

The India opener had hit 150 in the first innings of the Test match.

India were 99 for none after 26 overs.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:51 AM IST