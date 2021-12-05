IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Mayank Agarwal fifty, 107-run stand helps India to 142/2 at Lunch

A 107-run opening partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara propelled India in the first session on Day Three of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday. At Lunch, India were 142 for two, a lead of 405.

Tim Southee and Ajaz Patel began proceedings for the Kiwis and the opening pair for India were happy to be watchful. While Pujara was happy to duck under the barrage of bouncers from Southee, occasionally wearing some on the body, Agarwal used his feet to score off Patel.

Agarwal hit a six over extra cover to bring up his sixth half century in Tests, to go with his 150 in the first innings, before unfurling another drive through the same region. Pujara used his feet to get to the pitch of the ball against spin before going on a blocking spree against Southee.

Patel, though, continued his wicket-taking spree, when Agarwal found long-off to perfection with an aerial hit. He was out on 62 off 108 balls. Pujara was then caught at slip, again off Patel, three short of a fifty.

Shubman Gill, who didn't open the batting after taking a blow to his elbow on the second day, came out at three and was tested with the short stuff by both Southee and Kyle Jamieson. After ducking and hopping for a while, Gill made room to execute the pull through mid-wicket and a slap through mid-off.

Virat Kohli slowly found his feet as the duo took India to the session end without any more wickets.

Brief Scores: India 325 & 142/2 (Mayank Agarwal 62; Ajaz Patel 2/77) lead New Zealand 62 by 405

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:32 AM IST