IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: New Zealand dismissed for 62, lowest in Tests at Wankhede; India don't enforce follow-on

Ravichandran Ashwin picked four wickets and Mohammed Siraj returned three as India bowled New Zealand out for 62 on Day Two of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

It is the lowest total at the Wankhede Stadium in Test cricket. India's 93 all out against Australia in 2004 held the earlier record. It is also the lowest total against India in Tests.

Siraj began the slide for New Zealand from his second over. He first had Will Young (four) caught at slip before dismissing Tom Latham (10) and Ross Taylor (one) off successive balls.

Axar Patel then trapped Daryl Mitchell LBW before Ashwin came into the attack. Ashwin dismissed Henry Nicholls (seven), Tom Blundell (eight), Tim Southee (zero) and William Somerville (zero) to hasten the tourists' end.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 62 all out (R Ashwin 4/8) trail India 325 all out by 263 runs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:53 PM IST