IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel continue dominance before Lunch

Mayank Agarwal and Ajaz Patel continued their good show in the first session of Day Two of the second Test in Mumbai on Saturday.

Patel, who had picked all the four Indian wickets to have fallen on the first day, added two more to his kitty in the first hour. He first trapped Wriddhiman Saha (27) with a quicker arm ball. On the very next ball, he dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin with a sharp spinning ball, that took the batter by surprise. Ashwin even opted for the review, thinking he was given out caught behind.

But then Agarwal and Axar Patel batted with caution and restraint to see India to Lunch safely. Agarwal inched closer to 150 while Axar was batting on 32. The pair added 61 and consumed 157 balls in the process to have India at 285 for six at the interval.

India scored 64 runs in the 28 overs in the session.

Brief Scores: India 285/6 (Mayank Agarwal 146* Axar Patel 32*; Ajaz Patel 6/103) vs New Zealand

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:35 AM IST