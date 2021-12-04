IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: India in firm control at Stumps after Ajaz Patel's record day in Tests

It’s almost as if Mayank Agarwal didn’t stop batting. He scored runs, took a break and then was back for more.

A record haul saw Ajaz Patel pick all ten wickets of India as New Zealand dismissed the hosts for 325. But it what came as a surprise, New Zealand were bowled out for a mere 62 – the lowest ever score in Tests against India – inside 29 overs on Day Two of the second Test in Mumbai on Saturday.

At Stumps, India were placed at 69 for none with Agarwal on 38 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 29 and a lead of 332.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 05:30 PM IST