IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: Ajaz Patel's perfect 10 bowls India out for 325; Mayank Agarwal top scores with 150

Ajaz Patel picked all ten wickets in India's first innings, becoming only the third bowler to do so in Test cricket, helping New Zealand bowl the hosts out for 325 on Day Two of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Patel had picked the four wickets that fell on the first day before resuming his Indian run on Saturday. He began by dismissing Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls.

Mayank Agarwal, resuming the day at 120, combined with Axar Patel to then keep the tourists at bay for 67 runs and 168 balls. Agarwal began steadily and reached 150. However, he got a ripper from Patel that squared him up, getting out caught behind at that exact score.

Axar, at the other end, cautiously batted to bring up his maiden fifty in international cricket. However, he tried to pad a loopy ball outside off to be rapped in front. The on-field umpire ruled it not out before a DRS use helped Patel pick his eighth.

Jayant Yadav (12) and Mohammed Siraj (four) then perished to aerial strokes, helping Patel etch his name in Test cricket's record books.

Earlier, a couple of 80-run stands on Day One had helped India maintain respectability. Shubman Gill (44) added 80 with Agarwal, who then added another 80 with Shreyas Iyer (18).

Brief Scores: India 325 all out (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52; Ajaz Patel 10/119) vs New Zealand

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:05 PM IST