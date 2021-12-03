IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 1: Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel picks three to peg India back at Tea

The post-Lunch session was the first of Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, after wet outfield delayed the toss on Friday. Ajaz Patel ran through the middle order, picking three wickets in the space of nine balls to reduce India to 111 for three at Tea.

Batting first, Shubman Gill struck three fours off the second over of the match. Kyle Jamieson was flicked twice through the on side and once through covers. His partner, Mayank Agarwal, began sedately. He opened up a bit more once Ajaz Patel was brought into the attack, hitting him for a six over his head.

The pair brought up their fifty run stand in the 18th over with Gill increasing his scoring pace. With the pitch hardly playing tricks, Gill looked good for a half century before a rush of blood consumed him. Against Patel, he charged down with the ball spinning past his outside edge. The wicket-keeper missed the stumping chance. However, on the very next ball, Gill looked to push one through the off side, only to be caught at slip.

India were 80 for one.

Soon, Patel, born in Mumbai, found home on the Wankhede pitch. He first knocked Cheteshwar Pujara, who charged down, yorked himself and was bowled for a five-ball duck. Four balls later, Patel trapped the big fish Virat Kohli in front. Though the Indian captain reviewed the decision, the on-field call was upheld, even though it seemed as if the ball had hit the bat before hitting his front pad.

India found themselves at 80 for three.

Shreyas Iyer, who made an impressive Test debut then started off well. In company of Agarwal, he ensured India do not slip further before Tea.

Brief Scores: India 111/3 (Mayank Agarwal 52*; Ajaz Patel 3/30) vs New Zealand

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:42 PM IST