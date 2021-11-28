IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India declare at 234/7, set New Zealand a target of 284

India declared their second innings at 234 for seven, thereby setting New Zealand a target of 284 on day four of the first Test in Kanpur on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha scored fifties while Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a crucial 34.

Saha scored a fifty in Tests for the first time since August 2017, walking in at eight. He didn't keep wickets on Day 3 because of a stiff neck. But on the penultimate day, he added 64 first with Iyer and then an unbroken 67 with Axar Patel (28 not out).

Debutant Iyer, on the other hand, followed his ton in the first innings with a fifty in the second innings. In the process, he became the first Indian to do so in men's Tests. Like in the first innings, Iyer's knock yet again came at a critical time for India.

Tim Southee's strikes in the morning had reduced India to five for 51 with a lead of merely 100. Iyer then added 52 with Ashwin to get India back on track.

Kyle Jamieson also picked up three wickets for the Kiwis, alongside Southee.

Brief Scores: India 345 & 234/7 decl (Shreyas Iyer 65, Wriddhiman Saha 61*; Kyle Jamieson 3/40, Tim Southee 3/75) lead New Zealand 296 by 283 runs

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 04:11 PM IST