IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: Tom Latham, Will Somerville head to Lunch unscathed

Overnight batters Tom Latham and Will Somerville have ensured a wicketless first session on the final day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur on Monday. Latham was on 35 while Somerville was on 36. New Zealand were still 205 runs away from their target of 284.

Resuming at four for one, both Latham and Somerville were watchful against Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed Will Young before Stumps on Day 3. Against Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, the batters were happy to encash on any width provided.

Only once did Latham look in trouble, when a viciously spinning delivery from Ravindra Jadeja hit him on the back pad. However, the impact was well outside off and India lost a review when they challenged the on-field umpire's call.

The Kiwi pair has added 76 for the second wicket so far and is looking strong for more. They added 75 in the first session, where India bowled 31 overs.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 296 and 79/1 (Will Somerville 36*, Tom Latham 35*) trail India 345 and 234/7 decl by 205 runs

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:35 AM IST