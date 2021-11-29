IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: Tom Latham scores 22nd Test half century

New Zealand's Tom Latham scored his 22nd half century in Tests on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test against India on Monday.

Latham, who scored 95 in the first innings, got to the mark, when he flicked Ravichandran Ashwin through mid-wicket for three runs. The southpaw has been rock solid for the Black Caps, who are in pursuit of the 284-run target to win the first Test.

New Zealand were placed 111 for two after 51 overs, needing a further 173 to win.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:25 PM IST