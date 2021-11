Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin picked eight wickets between them as India dismissed New Zealand for 296 and then ended Day 3 at 14 for one, 63 runs ahead in the first Test in Kanpur on Saturday. The hosts lost Shubman Gill, who scored 52 in the first innings, for one in the second innings.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:39 PM IST