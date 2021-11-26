IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Tom Latham, Will Young take New Zealand to 72/0 at Tea

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young ensured they head to Tea at 72 without loss on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Kanpur on Friday.

Young (46 not out) and Latham (23 not out), who appealed successfully by taking DRS for two on-field lbw decisions, defended doggedly for 26 overs but also hit nine boundaries between them to keep the scoreboard ticking.

To be fair to Indian bowlers, the bounce was better on the day as Southee's four morning victims was a proof and also there wasn't much turn off the surface for both Ashwin (8-1-25-0) and Ravindra Jadeja (6-2-16-0).

New Zealand's first target will be to reach 146 and avoid the follow-on which will also give them time to take the game deep as India would need to bat third and it won't be easy on this track with variable bounce.

Earlier, a ton on debut from Shreyas Iyer and a five-wicket haul from Tim Southee helped India post 345.

Brief Scores: India 345 vs New Zealand 72/0 (Will Young 46)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 02:19 PM IST