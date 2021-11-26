IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: India bowled out for 345 in 1st innings against New Zealand after Shreyas Iyer ton

India were bowled out for 345 in the first innings, ten minutes after Lunch on Day 2 in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Friday.

India were placed at 339 for eight after the first session. On resumption, Ajaz Patel first dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin for 38 before trapping Ishant Sharma LBW for nought. Patel finished with three wickets.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer stroked his maiden Test ton on debut, and finished with 105 off 171 balls. He lost his overnight partner Ravindra Jadeja for 50.

Tim Southee was the wrecker-in-chief, picking his 13th fifer in Tests. He dismissed Jadeja, Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel to get to the mark.

Brief Scores: India 345 all out (Shreyas Iyer 105, Shubman Gill 52, Ravindra Jadeja 50; Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/91) vs New Zealand

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:23 PM IST