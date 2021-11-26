IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: 2nd Test fifty for New Zealand's Will Young

Will Young struck his second Test half century on the second day of the first Test between New Zealand and India in Kanpur on Friday.

Young, playing in Asia for the first time, is in his third Test for the Black Caps. He got to the milestone courtesy a thick outside edge through gully off Umesh Yadav for a four off the 88th ball.

Along with Tom Latham, Young added over 50 for the opening wicket as New Zealand began with a strong reply to India's 345 all out. After 20 overs, the tourists were placed 76 for none.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 02:41 PM IST