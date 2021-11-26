e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 02:41 PM IST

IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: 2nd Test fifty for New Zealand's Will Young

FPJ Web Desk
Will Young in action for New Zealand against India. | Photo: Twitter

Will Young in action for New Zealand against India. | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Will Young struck his second Test half century on the second day of the first Test between New Zealand and India in Kanpur on Friday.

Young, playing in Asia for the first time, is in his third Test for the Black Caps. He got to the milestone courtesy a thick outside edge through gully off Umesh Yadav for a four off the 88th ball.

Along with Tom Latham, Young added over 50 for the opening wicket as New Zealand began with a strong reply to India's 345 all out. After 20 overs, the tourists were placed 76 for none.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 02:41 PM IST
Advertisement