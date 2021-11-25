IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja scores 17th Test fifty

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made his 17th half century in Tests on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Green Park in Kanpur on Thursday. He got to the mark with a quick single towards mid-off to get to the mark of 99 balls.

Jadeja walked in at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane's wicket with India on 145 for four. He then added over 100 runs with debutant Shreyas Iyer.

India were placed at 252 for four in 83 overs.

The hosts had opted to bat after winning the toss.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:23 PM IST