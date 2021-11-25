IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1: Half century on Test debut for Shreyas Iyer

India's latest Test player, Shreyas Iyer, struck a fine half century on debut as kept the team on course in the first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park in Kanpur. He pushed a Tim Southee ball to the on side to bring the landmark.

India were comfortably placed at 215 for four at Drinks after 72 overs.

Iyer was handed his maiden Test cap by Sunil Gavaskar, earlier in the morning. That was perhaps possible after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. It resulted in Shubman Gill opening the batting instead of batting in the middle-order, as were the talks.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:44 PM IST