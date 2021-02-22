IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli one win away from surpassing MS Dhoni's record for most Test wins at home as captain

With the 317-run win over England in the second Test match at Chennai, skipper Virat Kohli equalled MS Dhoni’s record for the most Test wins at home as captain. This was Kohli’s 21st win as a captain at home, at par with Dhoni. Now, Kohli is only one win away from surpassing Dhoni's record.

Kohi will get an opportunity to break this record in the third Test match against England at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium. Beginning on Wednesday, it will be a pink-ball Test match.

For the uninitiated, Kohli has captained India at home on 28 occasions and has won 21 times. Meanwhile, Dhoni led India 30 times at home and won 21 times. Kohli has a win percentage of 77.8 per cent and has only lost two games in which he has led at home and drawn five. Other Indian captains in the list following the duo are Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins), and Sunil Gavaskar (7 wins).

ICC World Test Championship:

India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship. The victory in Chennai has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India.

Motera Stadium:

Motera is the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh. Located in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium is equipped with new decorations and the latest facilities for the 3rd Test match between India and England. The stadium will be inaugurated on February 24, 2021 by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah.

A total of 11 clay pitches of six red and five black soils have been prepared in the stadium. It is the first stadium to use both coloured clay for main and practice pitches. In the event of rain, the pitch can be dried in only 30 minutes. The state-of-the-art LED floodlights will not uncomfortably warm up the atmosphere and will provide comfort to the spectators as well as the cricketers. An innovative feature of this stadium is that the 360-degree podium concourse at a height of 9 meters eases simplifies the movement of spectators, as well as provides a uniform view to the spectators from any stand. The corporate boxes that are designed have a seating capacity of 25 each. The 150-ton air-cooling tower will maintain the closed-air portion of the stadium fully air-conditioned.

Separate state-of-the-art gyms have also been set up. A special lounge has been built near the players and VIP entrance. The autographed bat collection of players from the teams of IPL and World Cup matches played so far in the Autograph Gallery at the stadium is the center of attraction. The "Hall of Fame", featuring photographs of world-renowned cricketers, catches the eyeballs of the spectators.