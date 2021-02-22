IND vs ENG: Umesh Yadav added to India's squad for last two Tests after clearing fitness test

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday added pacer Umesh Yadav to the hosts' squad for the last two Tests against England after the speedster cleared his fitness test.

Last week, BCCI named the squad for the third and fourth Test of the series and had said that Umesh will join the team in Ahmedabad after passing the fitness test.

"Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing India-England Test series," BCCI said in a statement.