IND vs ENG: Pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test at Chennai

In a big blow to England, pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the second Test match against India starting on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"Jofra Archer will miss England Men's second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow. The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue," the England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad," it added.

Earlier, England defeated India by a massive 227-run margin on the fifth and final day of the first Test, and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Chasing a difficult target of 420 runs on a crumbling and dusty pitch, India in their second innings were bundled out for 192 in 58.1 overs in the second session on the fifth and final day.

Having set India a 420-run target to win, England bowled a listless India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with 29-year-old Leach taking four for 76 and Anderson bagging three for 17. All five bowlers took wickets, with fast bowler Jofra Archer, off-spinner Dominic Bess, and pacer Ben Stokes taking one scalp each.

Leach was the pick of the England bowlers in the second innings as he returned with figures of 4/72 in the 25 overs he bowled. He was ably supported by Anderson who scalped three wickets, conceding just 17 runs in his 11 overs. Dominic Bess, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer picked one wicket each.

