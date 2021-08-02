IND vs ENG: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test after being hit on helmet by Mohammed Siraj's short ball

India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement,

The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation, the statement added.