IND vs ENG: 'Lord' Shardul Thakur smashes fastest Test fifty ever in England; watch video

Shardul Thakur saved India the blushes with a sensational 57 off 36 balls on the first day of the fourth Test match against England on Thursday at The Oval.

In doing so, the all-rounder also smashed the fastest Test fifty in England ever. Thakur scored his half-century in 31 balls and broke the record previously held by Ian Bothan (32 balls).

Meanwhile, this is the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian. Kapil Dev holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket. The former India captain had slammed his half-century in just 30 balls against Pakistan in Karachi in 1982.

Meanwhile, Twitter hailed 'Lord' Shardul for his entertaining innings. "Really enjoyed watching Shardul bat. Yes, a hoick here and there but lots of excellent shots in between. Definitely making a case for a bowling all-rounder at no 8," tweeted commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Check out the reactions below:

Watch Video:

England produced another top class bowling effort after winning the toss with Chris Woakes taking four wickets and Ollie Robinson taking three.

Robinson dismissed Virat Kohli for the third time in the series with the India skipper departing after a well-made fifty.

Earlier, Joe Root put India in to bat amid overcast conditions. Coming back from injury, Woakes made instant impact by having Rohit Sharma (11) caught behind in his first over.

Robinson then trapped KL Rahul (17) with a ball that nipped backed in.

Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper to leave India reeling at 39 for three.

Brief scores: India 191 all out in 61.3 overs (Virat Kohli 50, Shardul Thakur 57; James Anderson 1/41, Ollie Robinson 3/38, Chris Woakes 4/55, Craig Overton 1/49).

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:10 PM IST