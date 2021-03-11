IND vs ENG: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma to open in 1st T20I; R Ashwin has to bide his time, says Virat Kohli

Ahmedabad: Skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be the team's opening combination in the T20 five-match series against England starting on Friday.

Kohli also made it clear that Ravichandran Ashwin will not be in the white ball scheme of things till Washington Sundar is performing.

India will start their preparations for the T20 World Cup, to be held in India later this year, with the series against England and the skipper did give some indications about how the core combination would look like.

"If Rohit plays, then it's simple. KL (Rahul) and Rohit have been performing consistently at the top of the order for us and those two will open," Kohli was unambiguous in his reply, indicating that the seasoned Shikhar Dhawan will have to wait.

"In a situation Rohit takes rest and KL has niggle or something, Shikhi (Dhawan's nickname in team) obviously comes in as the third opener,’’ he added.

Kohli was trifle annoyed with a question on Ashwin's chances of making a comeback looking at his impressive IPL form last time when he got some big names, including the India captain, cheaply.

"Washington has been doing really well for us. So you cannot have two players of the same discipline, playing in one spot. So (this will not happen) unless Washy has a drastically horrible season and things go south for him," Kohli said about the young all-rounder.

Kohli also made it pretty clear that the question didn't amuse him one bit. "I mean the question has to be rooted in some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ash, and play him in the team?" he countered.

"Washington already does that job for the team. It's easy to ask a question but you should have a logical explanation for it yourself."

Commenting on spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Kohli said, "Look individuals need to understand the systems that have been created for the Indian cricket team."

The skipper was very clear on where he stood on the issue.

"We should operate at the very high levels of fitness and skills and that's why this (India team) is top of the ladder when playing cricket, in our country.

"We would expect players to abide by what's required to be a part of Team India. There shouldn’t be space for any compromise, in that regard."