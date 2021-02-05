Ind vs Eng: Joe Root joins elite 100 in 100th Test club

Chennai: England’s young captain Joe Root tapped a ball from Washington Sundar towards square-leg and just took off. Mid-way through the run, he took off his helmet, raised the bat and punched the air. He has become just the third England batsman to score a ton in his 100th Test match.

He joined the likes of Englishmen Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart to reach that milestone. Overall he is just the ninth batsman to do that and joined the elite club that also has the likes of Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla.

With the ton, Root continued his rich vein of form having scored 228 and 186 in his last two innings, against Sri Lanka at Galle where he had led the team to a 2-0 washout of the hosts. This is his second ton in India having scored one at Rajkot during the first Test of their 2016 tour here.

Root had landed in India with a gigantic reputation of being one of the best modern-day players of spin in Asian conditions. And during the innings of 128 not out where he faced 197 balls, he only enhanced that reputation. Root had to deal with three Indian spinners in the form of R Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem. While Ashwin did trouble him early in the innings with his variation and dip, the other two remained ineffective against the England captain.

Let’s also look at the other two Englishmen, Cowdrey and Stewart to get a 100 in their hundredth Test:

Who: Colin Cowdrey

When: 1968 Ashes

Where: Edgbaston

How: Cowdrey was already the most capped Test players having overtaken Godfrey Evans who featured in 91 Tests. England had lost the first Test of the series and the second one was a draw. Cowdrey suffered a mid-innings setback when he pulled a thigh muscle and had to call for a runner. This didn’t affect his batting as he reached his 100 before finally being dismissed for 104 with the help of 15 fours. This was his 21st Test hundred. He got one more ton before ending his career with 7,624 runs in 114 Test matches.