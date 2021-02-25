IND vs ENG: Joe Root, Chris Silverwood approach match referee to appeal against 3rd umpire

England head coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root were not happy with some of the decisions made by the third umpire on the first day of the day-night Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. The duo have asked the match referee Javagal Srinath to have "consistency" in the process by which the third umpire makes a decision.

After the end of the day's play, a spokesperson of the English team said "The England captain and head coach spoke with the match referee after play. The captain and head coach acknowledged the challenges the umpires faced and asked respectfully that in making any decisions there be consistency in the process. The match referee said the captain was asking the right questions of the umpires."

Root was seen having animated discussions with the on-field umpires on several occasions. When Shubman Gill edged one straight to Ben Stokes, the decision was referred to the third umpire to check for a clean catch. The soft signal was out but the TV umpire gave the verdict in favour of the batsman after going through a few replays.

Another incident where the third umpire was involved was against Rohit Sharma. Foakes quickly took the bails off, but Sharma had dragged his foot inside the crease just in time. After both close calls went India's way, Root and other English players were clearly dejected.

"Yes, it was very frustrating as we were behind in the game, and we needed that 50-50 to go our way. And it went their way today. It is frustrating as we desperately want to win and it doesn't help our chances of winning. Hopefully, we play better tomorrow and don't require that 50-50," England opener Zak Crawley said during the virtual press conference.

The Indian team is in a commanding position. With only 13 more runs needed to draw level with England's first innings score, with seven wickets in hand, Team India would be eyeing a huge lead.