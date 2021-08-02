IND vs ENG: Has India ever won a Test series in England?

New Zealand tasted success a month ago after an endless wait by defeating India in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and now after a month break, Virat Kohli-led Team India would get ready for action again. India would take on England in the first of the five-match Test series, starting August 4. The series will mark the only five-match series in the two-year cycle alongside the Ashes later this year. The first Test will be played in Nottingham.

The last time India played a Test match at Trent Bridge, they emerged victorious, with Virat Kohli's 97 and Ajinkya Rahane's 81 helping the team up a decent show with the bat. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had claimed a five-wicket haul as India defeated England by 203 runs during the 2018 tour.

While India has not impressively bagged trophy for many times so far, lets take a look at the joyous moments that made country proud while facing England in the foreign soil

1971 - India's first clinch

It took 39 years for India to win its first Test match in England. The trio of Bishen Bedi, BS Chandrasekar and S Venkataragahavan took 38 wickets during the three-match series.

Captain Wadekar led the way with the bat scoring 45 runs while Dilip Sardesai (40), Gundappa Viswanath (33) and Farokh Engineer (28) made useful contributions as India chased down the target in 101 overs with 4 wickets in hand. The whole nation celebrated the win back home as Wadekar lifted the trophy.

1986 - India's second clinch series

Quite a dramatic and nail biting win, Kapil Dev led a strong Indian team in England and beat them convincingly as the visitors clinched the series 2-0. The first win came at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground when England got bundled out for 294 and 180 in both innings with Chetan Sharma picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and Kapil Dev leading by example in the second with 4 wickets. Dilip Vengsarkar's unbeaten 126 in the first innings was also one of the highlights of the match as India won by 5 wickets to claimed its maiden victory at the Mecca of cricket and take a 1-0 series lead.