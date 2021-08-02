IND vs ENG: From Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley, youngsters to watch out for

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's team will be up against England captain Joe Root and his men in the upcoming five-match Test series starting Wednesday, August 4. However, the English team has suffered a setback as all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided to withdraw to focus on mental health. India too has its share of problems. Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out from the first Test match after being hit on the helmet by Mohammed Siraj's short ball during practice, whereas Shubman Gill has gone back home after getting injured. Besides, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have also picked up injuries ahead of the all-important series.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at five youngsters to watch out for in the England vs India Test series.

1. Mohammad Siraj:

Indian speedster Mohammad Siraj impressed one and all in Australia. He was also in everyone's fantasy teams in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final, however, he didn't get a chance to play. Now, he will surely get plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent in the series. Siraj has recently said that he is targetting Joe Root's wicket. "Joe Root is England's best batsman. I am targeting his wicket and there are others too who I want to target," he said. "I dismissed Root during the home series and he is part of my plan of action. My aim is to take as many wickets for my team as possible," he added.

2. Rishabh Pant:

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is known for changing the course of the match. His counter-attacking gameplay is a treat to watch. However, he has also learned to change the course of his innings as per the situation. Besides, Pant's wicketkeeping skills has also improved drastically. In this Test series, he will be up against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, and it will surely be an enthralling contest.

3. Zak Crawley:

The 23-year-old has class written all over him. In 14 Test matches, Crawley has scored 704 runs at an average of 29.33. He also has a double-century (267) under his belt, and in that particular innings against Pakistan in August 2020, Crawley had shown his range of strokes and flawless technique. However, the right-handed batsman has been slightly out of form recently and he would be rearing to prove himself and cement his place in the English side.

4. Ollie Pope:

Ollie Pope has always been compared to former England cricketer Ian Bell. Sachin Tendulkar had praised the young batsman by saying that his batting technique is similar to that of Bell. Watching Pope bat is a feast for the eyes. In 19 Test matches, he has scored 882 runs at an average of 31.5. He has hit a century and two 50s. Despite being inconsistent, the English team has given him a longer rope, and it is now the time to show that he belongs in the big league.

Apart from these four, all eyes will also be on youngsters Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess.