Ind Vs Eng: Fans return to the stands, delirious with joy as Rohit Sharma dazzles with the bat

Chennai: S Sriram is an avid Rohit Sharma fan who always had his loyalties divided when Mumbai Indians played in those IPL matches against his favourite Chennai Super Kings.

But Saturday was special for Sriram as he was delirious with joy watching his hero play an audacious pull-shot off Ben Stokes. More special because Rohit was clad in whites and played a Test in Chennai for the first time.

"I am so happy to watch Rohit playing in whites in Chennai. He is such a lovely player to watch. Fans cheering 'Rohit, Rohit' gives me the goose bumps. Cricket without spectators was not such a great idea but the pandemic forced it," the excitement in Sriram couldn't possibly be missed.