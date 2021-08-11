IND vs ENG: ECB wishes Stuart Broad 'speedy recovery' after fast bowler ruled out of entire Test series against India

London [UK]: England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire Test series against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday.

"England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance Test series against India. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord’s," the ECB said in a statement.

"England have called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover," it added.

Meanwhile, the ECB has wished the veteran seamer a "speedy recovery".

Besides, in another blow for England, their premier bowler James Anderson is also likely to miss the Lord's Test match.

The 39-year-old, who became Test cricket's third-highest wicket-taker during the first Test in Nottingham, had missed the training session on Wednesday morning due to thigh strain.

Meanwhile, the thought of going into a Test without the veteran seamers is definitely not a good one but it's not something his team can't cope with, England's Jonny Bairstow said on the eve of the second match against India.

Asked about the possibility of playing a Test without both Anderson and Broad, he said, "It's a loss for the team -- both have over 1000 wickets between them -- so naturally going to be slightly depleted, but it's also an opportunity for others to go and express themselves, just like it was against Pakistan in the one-dayers recently when the COVID situation happened," Bairstow said.

For the unversed, the first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the match. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.

(With ANI inputs)

