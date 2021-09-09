IND vs ENG | ECB confirms Manchester Test will go ahead after Indian squad tests negative for COVID-19

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the fifth and final Test between England and India, scheduled from Friday at Manchester, will go ahead as planned after Indian players tested negative for COVID-19, reported NDTV.

According to news agency PTI, all the 21 players of the Indian Test squad have tested negative for COVID-19. The entire squad had to undergo RT-PCR tests on Thursday after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indians had already lost their head physio Nitin Patel, who is currently in isolation after testing positive along with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun in London.

Meanwhile, at least one senior Indian player doesn't want to take the field as he fears someone might test positive while playing the game, reported PTI. The BCCI is trying to persuade that senior cricketer, whose family is also against him playing the game, it added.

According to earlier reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to forfeit the match. However, after consulting skipper Virat Kohli and senior batsman Rohit Sharma, the BCCI have "made it absolutely clear" that the Indian team will not forfeit the Test match "even if it meant playing the game under the Covid cloud".

For the unversed, India is leading the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs and the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs. The third Test at Headingley was won by England.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:29 PM IST