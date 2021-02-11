IND vs ENG: Axar Patel available for selection for second Test, set to replace Shahbaz Nadeem

After left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem's dismal performance in the first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to replace him in the second Test match.

Patel, who was ruled out of the first Test match due to knee injury, has recovered his completely and is now available for selection.

"Axar Patel has recovered completely and is now available for selection for the 2nd Paytm Test in Chennai against England to be played from Saturday, 13th February. The all-rounder had complained of pain in his left knee and was ruled out of the first Test," a BCCI statement read.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been withdrawn from the main squad and added the back to the group of standby players, said BCCI.

On Wednesday, BCCI had released a video of Axar Patel bowling at the nets. The Indian board wrote: "Look, who is back in the nets! @akshar2026 is here and raring to go!"