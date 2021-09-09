IND vs ENG| After consulting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, BCCI says will not forfeit Manchester Test: Report

After the Indian team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the fifth and final Test match, scheduled from Friday at Manchester, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to forfeit the match, reported NDTV.

However, after consulting skipper Virat Kohli and senior batsman Rohit Sharma, the BCCI have "made it absolutely clear" that the Indian team will not forfeit the Test match "even if it meant playing the game under the Covid cloud", reported Times of India.

Earlier in the day, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said he was not sure whether the final Test match will happen. "We don't know if match will happen at the moment. Hopefully we can get some game," said Ganguly at the book launch of 'Mission Domination' in Kolkata.

This comes after Indian cricket team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19. Due to it, the team had to cancel its practice session today.

Parmar testing positive also leaves the team without a physio with the main physio Nitin Patel already in isolation. According to news agency PTI, BCCI has asked ECB to spare a physio.

Besdies Nitin Patel, head coach Ravi Shastri, fielding coach R Sridhar, and Bharat Arun are also isolating in London.

Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on day five.

All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated but both teams are not operating in strict bio-bubbles with life in the United Kingdom almost back to normal.

For the unversed, India is leading the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs and the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs. The third Test at Headingley was won by England.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 09:43 PM IST