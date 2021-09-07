IND vs ENG, 5th Test: England name 16-member squad, Jos Buttler and Jack Leach return

England on Tuesday named a 16-player squad for the fifth Test match against India starting on Friday September 10, 2021, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been added to the squad following the birth of his daughter during the fourth Test at the Oval. Also, spinner Jack Leach has been included in the squad for the final Test of the series.

Check out the full squad:

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Earlier on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja blew away the England middle order to fashion India's emphatic 157-run victory in the fourth Test.

Chasing 368 for a win, England were positioned nicely at 131 for two in the opening session but lost six wickets in the middle session with Bumrah and Jadeja wreaking havoc on the fifth and final day of the game.

The hosts were eventually all out for 210 to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 04:43 PM IST