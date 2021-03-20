IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma shine as hosts take series 3-2 with 36-run win

Ahmedabad: After the blistering half-centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Indian bowlers restricted England to 188/8 to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. With this win, India clinched the five-match series by 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the three-match ODI series. Chasing a mammoth target of 225, England had a miserable start as their opener Jason Roy (0) was sent back to the pavilion by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over of the innings.

Dawid Malan joined Jos Buttler in the middle and the duo started the onslaught on Indian bowlers and kept the scoreboard ticking with a healthy run-rate. Malan and Buttler scored all around the park and kept on scoring boundaries at regular intervals. The duo guided the side to the three-figure mark in the 10th over. After the completion of ten overs, England's score read 104/1.

Meanwhile, Malan completed his half-century off 33 balls in the 11th over. In the next over, Buttler too completed his fifty off 30 balls. When the things looked beyond India's reach, Bhuvneshwar brought hosts back in the game and scalped Buttler (52) in the 13th over. Buttler's knock was studded with four sixes and two fours. Buttler and Malan had a 130-run partnership for the second wicket.

Jonny Bairstow came in to bat at number four but his stay did not last long as Shardul Thakur scalped two wickets in his 16th over and India on top. Thakur bagged Bairstow (7) and then skipper Eoin Morgan (1) in the same over.

New batsmen Ben Stokes and Chris Jordan arrive at the crease to rescue the side. England were at 144/5 in 16 overs. The side required 81 runs off the last four overs.