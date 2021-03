IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya put on masterclass as hosts post 224/2

Ahmedabad: Skipper Virat Kohli's decision to promote himself as an opener worked wonders in the fifth and final T20I against England as India posted a total of 224/2 in the allotted twenty overs on Saturday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli played a knock of 80 runs while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 64 and 32 respectively as the hosts posted a mammoth total on the board. However, the telling blow, in the end, came from Hardik Pandya as the swashbuckling all-rounder played an innings of 39 runs off just 17 balls.

Put in to bat first, India got off to their best start in this series as openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put on 60 runs inside the first six overs. Both batsmen accumulated boundaries and the hosts were looking set for a big score. Rohit continued with his carnage and as a result, he brought up his half-century in the eighth over of the innings.