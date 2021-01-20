IND vs ENG: 50% crowd attendance for Test series?

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seriously considering allowing 50 percent attendance at both Chepauk and the newly constructed Motera Stadium during India's upcoming four Test matches against England. The first two Tests will be held in Chennai, beginning on February 5, while the next two will be played at the renovated stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. The BCCI is believed to be taking a cue from Cricket Australia which had allowed entry of spectators during the India series that concluded on Tuesday.

However, the BCCI is also factoring the fluid public health situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and if case load in either Chennai or Ahmedabad increases, then the decision will change accordingly.

"If you allow 50 percent crowd with all necessary precautions, then it will be an indicator that we can also allow spectators during IPL in India," the source said.

In Ahmedabad, which can hold over one lakh spectators, spacing of seats to maintain social distancing will not be an issue.