IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Virat Kohli, James Anderson break THESE records previously held by Sachin Tendulkar

India skipper Virat Kohli on the first day of the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Thursday became the fastest batsman in the history of the game to score 23,000 international runs.

The Indian skipper took just 490 innings to register the feat while batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting had taken 522 and 544 innings to score 23,000 international runs respectively. Jacques Kallis had taken 551, Kumar Sangakkara 568, Rahul Dravid 576 and Mahela Jayawardene 645.

Meanwhile, England pacer James Anderson on Thursday surpassed Tendulkar's record to play the most number of home Test matches. The pacer has now played 95 Tests in England while Tendulkar had played 94 in India.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had played 92 Tests on home soil while England's Alastair Cook had played 89 Tests. The same number of Tests were played by Steve Waugh in Australia.

Coming back to the ongoing match, star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again been left out of the playing XI as skipper Virat Kohli again decided to stick to his four pacers and a spinner combination.

Several cricket experts and fans were asking for R Ashwin's inclusion in the team after India lost the third Test by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley, however, he was ignored for the fourth time in the ongoing series.

Playing XI:

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:29 PM IST