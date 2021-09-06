IND vs ENG, 4th Test: 'Lord' Shardul Thakur removes Rory Burns; England reach 131/2 at lunch on day 5

London: Shardul Thakur removed Rory Burns (50) but Haseeb Hameed got a life when he was dropped by Mohammed Siraj as England reached 131 for two at lunch on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test against India, here on Monday.

England, chasing 368, began at 77 for no loss and kept the India bowlers at bay for almost 45 minutes when Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav operated in tandem.

Bumrah and Yadav kept a nagging middle and leg-stump line but Burns and Hameed (62 batting) negotiated the challenge well, playing mostly with straight bat or flicking those ball on the leg side.

The bowling change brought with it the much-needed breakthrough for the visitors as Thakur had Burns caught behind.

Hameed comfortably completed his fifty but offered a catch at mid-on off Ravindra Jadeja but Siraj put down the sitter. Hameed was at 55 at that time.

Dawid Malan (1) was run out and Joe Root (8) was at crease.

Brief Scores:

India: 191 and 466

England 290 and 131 for 2 in 59 overs. (H Hameed batting 62, R Burns 50; S Thakur 1/15).

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:51 PM IST