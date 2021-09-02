IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India in familiar choppy waters once again as England dismiss Rohit, KL, Pujara before lunch

London: India once again found itself in choppy waters as England dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara before lunch on the first day of the fourth Test at The Oval on Thursday.

India struggled against the moving ball after England skipper Joe Root put the visitors in to bat amid overcast conditions. Coming back from injury, Chris Woakes made an instant impact by having Rohit Sharma (11) caught behind in his first over.

In-form Ollie Robinson then trapped K L Rahul (17) with a ball that nipped backed in. Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper to leave India reeling at 39 for three.

India is struggling to 54 for three at lunch. Virat Kohli (18 batting) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 batting) were in the middle when lunch was taken. Jadeja came ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, India have made two changes (Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in place of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma) for the fourth Test. However, star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again been left out of the playing XI as skipper Virat Kohli again decided to stick to his four pacers and a spinner combination.

Several cricket experts and fans were asking for R Ashwin's inclusion in the team after India lost the third Test by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley, however, he was ignored for the fourth time in the ongoing series.

Playing XI:

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 05:51 PM IST