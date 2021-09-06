IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India defeat England by 157 runs, take 2-1 lead in 5-match series

London: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja blew away the England middle order to fashion India's emphatic 157-run victory in the fourth Test, here on Monday.

Chasing 368 for a win, England were positioned nicely at 131 for two in the opening session but lost six wickets in the middle session with Bumrah and Jadeja wreaking havoc on the fifth and final day of the game.

The hosts were eventually all out for 210 to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The final match will be played in Manchester from September 10.

Bumrah was exceptional with his in-swinging balls and teasing yorkers while Jadeja exploited the rough patches on the track to tilt the game in India's favour.

England lost six wickets for 62 runs in the second session and were all out in post-tea session.

Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) while Jadeja saw the back of Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0).

Shardul Thakur got the key wicket of rival skipper Joe Root (36) while Umesh Yadav dismissed Chris Woakes (18), Craig Overton (10) and James Anderson (2).

Brief Scores:

India: 191 and 466

England 290 and 210 in 92.2 overs. (H Hameed 63, R Burns 50; U Yadav 3/60, S Thakur 2/22, J Bumrah 2/27, R Jadeja 2/50).

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 09:20 PM IST