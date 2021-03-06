IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India beat England by innings and 25 runs to clinch series 3-1

Ahmedabad: India on Saturday beat England by innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium to clinch series 3-1 and qualify for World Test Championship final.

R Ashwin and Axar Patel were pick of the bowlers as both picked five wickets each. Dan Lawrence (50) put up a strong resistance before the team was bowled out for 135.

Earlier, England conceded a first-innings lead of 160 to India as India reached 365 in their first innings. Washington Sundar stayed unbeaten on 96 while Axar Patel scored 43.

Sundar faced 174 balls and hit 10 boundaries and one six, and remained unbeaten, missing what would have been his first Test century. For England, Ben Stokes took four wickets and James Anderson three.

England had scored 205 in their first innings.

For England, the script did not change much as their batsmen yet again found it tough to negotiate the challenge posed by the Indian spinners.

Lawrence though showed the required temperament to counter the spinners. Once their 44-run stand was broken, India did not take long to wrap up the match and the series.

Left-arm spinner Patel (5/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5/47) shared all the England wickets between them.

The two team will now play a five-match T20 series, starting March 12 at the same venue.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 365 all out in 114.4 overs. (R Pant 101, W Sundar 96 not out, R Sharma 49; B Stokes 4/89, J Anderson 3/44).

England: 205 and 135 in 54.5 overs. (D Lawrence 50, J Root 30; A Patel 5/47, R Ashwin 5/48).

(With PTI inputs)